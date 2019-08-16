Share:

Lahore - The Supreme Court (SC) will take up a number of pleas filed by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) against more than 60 industries at the Lahore registry today.

A three-member Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take up today a number cases filed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) against over 60 textile industries.

The three–member bench led by the chief justice will hear the cases. The bench is also comprised of Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

Various SNGPL cases are being heard against Bulleh Shah Packaging (Pvt.) Ltd, Sargodha Spinning Mills Ltd., Nimir Industrial Chemical Ltd, Fawad Textile Mills Ltd, Crescent Textile Mills Ltd, Quetta Textile Mills Ltd, Monnoo Industries Ltd., Rupafil Ltd., Sheikhupura, Ittifaq Pvt. Ltd., etc, Spinning Mills Ltd., Khokhar Textile Mills Ltd, Ishaq Textile Mills (Pvt.) Faisalabad, Sarfraz Yaqoob Textile Mills Pvt, Ghazi Fabrics International, Bismillah Textiles Ltd., Bakar Textile Mills Pvt, Haroon Textile Industries, Gujranwala, etc.

Likewise, the other respondents in the cases filed by SNGPL are Industries Ltd, Sitara Chemical Industries, Sapphir Fibres Ltd, North Star Textile Mills Ltd, A. A. Spinning Mills Ltd., Faisalabad, Sheikhupura Textile Mills Ltd, S N Textile Pvt, ICI Pakistan Ltd., Tanveer Spinning Weaving Mills Pvt, Marral Textile Mills Ltd, Al Nasr Textile Ltd, Azam Textile Mills Ltd, Indus Layallpur Ltd, Allawasaya Textile & Finshing Mills Ltd., Shahbaz Garments (Pvt.) Ltd., Faislabad, Nishat (Chunian) Ltd., Islamabad, Al Rahber Ind, Sareena Industires & Embroidery, Ittifaq Sons Pvt. Ltd., Galaxy Textile Mills., Zulaikha Textile Mills Ltd, Nishat Mills Ltd., Hira Textile Mills Ltd, Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd., Tritex Cotton Mills Ltd, Wisal Kamal Fabrics (Pvt.) Ltd., Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd, Sheikhupura, Pak Kuwait Textiles, Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd., Sajjad Textile Mills Ltd.

The other SNGPL cases being heard by the apex court bench in the Lahore Registry are against Shams Textile Mills Ltd, Ravi Spinning Mills Ltd., Amtex Privat Ltd., Faisalabad, Ruby Textile Mills Ltd, Eastern Spinning Mills Ltd., A Textile Dying Finishing Industry, Colony Textile Mills Ltd, Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd., and Gulshan Weaving Mills Ltd.

A total of five Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa will hear cases of different nature at the Lahore Registry of Supreme Court of Pakistan today.

In addition to the three-member bench hearing the SNGPL cases, a division bench will also hear different cases in the Lahore Registry of the apex court. The division bench will consist of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial.