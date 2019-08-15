Share:

Rawalpindi-A station house officer and 10 other cops were suspended on Thursday after a citizen died in police custody allegedly due to severe torture in Gujar Khan.

City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana showed the door to SHO Police Station Gujar Khan Ch Ilyas, trainee SI Hussnain Shah and 9 other cops for their alleged involvement in the crime. Other suspended cops were identified as ASIs Ghulam Asghar and Aslam, head constable Zameer Hussain, constables Mukhtar Hussain, Faizan Zaheer, Hanan Safeer, Shohaib and Ali, according to a spokesman.

It was learnt that SHO PS Gujar Khan Chaudhry Ilyas Gujar along with a trainee Sub-Inspector Hussnain Shah picked up a citizen Ilyas Butt from Mandra in connection with a robbery case and detained him in a private torture cell, where the police allegedly tortured him to death. Later, the police threw the body of Ilyas at Gulyana Mor and alerted Rescue 1122 about presence of body of an unknown man, triggering a storm of criticism on social media.

Following media reports, IGP Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz assigned DIG Investigation Ahsan Younis the task to probe into the matter. The DIG visited PS Gujar Khan where he was told that the cops had brought Ilyas Butt to the police station on August 5 while dragging him as he could not move due to severe torture. The DIG obtained CCTV footage of the police station that verified arrival of the cops with the detainee. The DIG, after collecting the evidences, met the CPO and recommended strict action against the accused cops. On this, CPO suspended SHO, T-SI and 9 other cops besides filing a murder case against them on complaint of brother of the deceased.

However, all the accused cops including SHO managed to flee. CPO appointed Inspector Aurangzeb Khan as new SHO of PS Gujar Khan, who also assumed his charge.

“CPO Faisal Rana, while taking notice of the death of a local during interrogation suspend SHO and 10 others and registered an FIR against those involved in negligence or any illegal action,” a spokesman for the CPO told reporters.

He added that the CPO had made it clear that nobody was above the law and no cops would be allowed to take any illegal action or violate basic human rights.

On the other hand, a telephonic conversion of the deceased Ilyas Butt with his brother has also surfaced in which he was sharing his ordeal with his brother and requesting him to meet him in PS Gujar Khan as his (Ilyas) condition was critical due to severe torture of police.