LAHORE - The employees of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) also took part in the solidarity rally on The Mall.

The rally was led by PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeshan and PHA Director General Ghulam Farid. Around 2,000 PHA employees attended the rally.

Participants in the rally were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’.

Addressing the rally, Hafiz Zehsan said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein and Pakistanis stood by Kashmiris.

“We condemn in strongest words the oppressive regime of India that abrogated the law, which gave the Indian-occupied Kashmir a special status,” he said.

Hafiz Zehsan said that PHA leadership, officers and employees stood by Kashmiris in this hour of grief.

Ghulam Farid said that Kashmiris’ struggle would not go waste and that Pakistan would always support Kashmiris.

Security stepped up

The city police chalked out a comprehensive to maintain peace during rally. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Saleah Saeed, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik and other senior officers visited the 1.6Km route of the rally and reviewed the security arrangements being made by Police. The SSP Operations Lahore Ismail ur Rehman Kharak, SP Security Lahore Muhammad Naveed, SP Civil Lines Division Dost Muhammad, SP City Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, other divisional SPs, DSPs and related officers also accompanied him. Lahore Police successfully implemented on its security plan for the rally to maintain peace and order ensuring safety of the citizens.

While giving details of the security plan, Ashfaq Khan informed media men that more than 3000 Policemen including police officers and officials performed duties on this occasion. As many as 07 SPs, 19 DSPs, 40 Inspectors and 145 upper subordinates performed duties on this rally. Police Jawans of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit were also on high alert on their points.

Police ensured complete checking of participants of rally as three layer’s protection was provided to them. Dolphin Squad and PRU teams conducted continuous and effective patrolling around the whole route. Metal detectors and Walk through gates were used for body search and monitoring of the rally was done with the help of CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities. Snipers were also deputed on roofs tops of high rise buildings.