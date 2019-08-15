Share:

LOS ANGELES-The tracklist for Taylor Swift’s upcoming seventh album, Lover, has reportedly been leaked and it matches what many fans had claimed after the secret sessions.

Fans had already been treated to singles ME!, You Need To Calm Down and The Archer, while title track Lover will be released on 16 August.

But the track list and corresponding timestamps, allegedly released by Apple Music, reveal that fans were right when they suspected there would be a track called Cruel Summer, which was teased in the YNTCD music video, as well as a collaboration with Dixie Chicks, which was teased in the ME!

A Reddit user spotted the leak on 14 August, nine days before the album is set for release. Other tracks include London Boy (no prizes for guessing who that is about), Afterglow, and a track called Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince which fans have claimed is a political song.

Fans had been debating the meaning of many of the tracks after Taylor’s worldwide secret sessions. Cornelia Street is reportedly about the street in Manhattan where Taylor rented a new apartment when she was first dating Joe Alwyn and includes the lyrics: ‘If I ever lose you I’ll never walk Cornelia Street again.’ Paper Rings has been considered a love letter to Joe, and is rumoured to be about marriage.