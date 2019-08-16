Share:

SIALKOT/ ATTOCK/ TT SINGH - As many as ten persons died during Eid days, according to police.

In Sialkot, three persons were electrocuted. Shoaib Nazir (18) was electrocuted while his cousin Asif Riasat (38) sustained burns in village Karkhana-Bhoth. They received severe electrical shock from a main electrical cable passing through the rooftop of their house. Shoaib died on the spot while Asif was shifted to local hospital in critical condition.

Youth Afaq Abdur Razzaq (22) was electrocuted after receiving a severe electrical shock from a roadside electric water cooler during rain on Abbott Road. In village Dhaboola-Bhagwal Awan, a farmer named Ramazan (65) was electrocuted after receiving severe electrical shock from an electric motor near his fields during rain. He died on the spot.

In Attock, six persons died in different incidents. Three boys were performing wheelies on a bike when it was hit by a car on Hatian Hazro Road. Resultantly, they died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Hazro. The deceased were residents of Kalu Kalan village. In another incident, two brothers (Ehsan Elahi, 15, and Manan Elahi, 12) of Dhok Fateh drowned in River Haro. Their dead bodies were recovered by Rescue 1122 after hours-long efforts. In a road accident, a four years old boy died while six persons including ladies of the same family, belonging to Injra, sustained injuries when the rickshaw they were travelling in fell into a nullah. The family was on its way to see relatives in Rukhwan village.