LAHORE - Thousands of people took to The Mall on Thursday to show solidarity with Kashmiris to protest against India for changing Kashmir status.

Holding black flags and placards inscribed with slogans against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the protesters marched from Governor House to Punjab Assembly. It was in an expression of solidarity with the Kashmiris and to mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day. Some dressed in black costume the protesters tied black ribbons on their arms as a mark of protest against Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris.

They chanted slogans: “Kashmir will become Pakistan”, “Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan” and “India is terrorist state” as they marched towards culmination point of the rally.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kashmir leader Mullick Mishal Malik addressed the rally among others.

36 Punjab roads to be named after Kashmir

Leaders and workers of PML-Q, Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen also took part in the march.

The leaders in their speeches called Kashmir “jugular vein” of Pakistan and vowed to support the freedom movement in Kashmir till the presence of last drop in their blood.

Modi is butcher of Gujarat

Addressing the rally, Punjab Governor called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a butcher of Gujarat who was now behind the killings in Kashmir. He said no one is safe in India. He said the entire world was observing black day today (August 15) against Indian violence in the held valley. “India can do anything but it will have to resolve Kashmir sooner or later according to UN resolutions”, he said, adding the day was not far when Kashmir will become Pakistan.

kASHMIRIS IN HIGH SPIRITS

CM Usman Buzdar said India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris despite use of power in 72 years. “Today, there is only one slogan “Kashmir will become Pakistan” the people are chanting,” he said. On this occasion, the CM announced naming 36 roads and nine parks in Punjab after Kashmir. He said that one road in every district will be named after Kashmir while one public park will be named after Kashmir in all administrative divisions. Buzdar also paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for vigorously projecting the Kashmir case at the international forums. He urged the United Nations to take notice of continuous violations of LoC and Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. He said that so called champion of democracy [India] had trampled the democratic norms in the occupied Kashmir. “India has also defaced its democratic and secular identity by revoking the article 370”, he said. He said Pakistan will continue to provide support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in every manner. “Participation of a large number of people in the rally is a proof that Kashmir and Kashmiris are close to our heart and soul”, he concluded.

Diplomatic victory

for Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood said the Kashmir issue is going to be discussed in the UN Security Council after 50 years and it is diplomatic victory for Pakistan. He urged members of the Security Council to play their role to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming a Hitler of the modern time. He also accused India of sabotaging the peace process in Afghanistan. “We have told American representative that India is trying to divert the attention from the Afghan peace process”, he said.

Mr Qureshi stressed upon all the political parties to shun politics and give a message of unity to India and rest of the world that Kashmir issue has to be resolved according to UN resolutions.

Kashmir to be independent soon

Mushaal Mullick said that Kashmir was burning today as the Indian government had unleashed mountains of atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris. She said India was making life difficult on Kashmiris with every passing day. “India army is involved in mass killing of Kashmiris. It is need of the hour that the United Nations and all international organizations stand with the Kashmiris and stop India from committing violations of human rights in the occupied territory. She told protesters that after the death of Burhan Wani, India had imposed curfew for five months. “The day is not far when Kashmir will be independent and Kashmiri people will get their rights”, he said. She said Pakistanis had a strong bond of blood and soul with the Kashmiris. She asked Pakistanis to become a voice for the oppressed Kashmiris in their fight against the Indian oppression.

‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’

Talking to The Nation at the rally, Khawaja Aamer Raza said 220 million people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army. “We should be prepared to protect integrity of Pakistan and ensure that Kashmiris get the right to self-determination. Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan. Insha Allah!”