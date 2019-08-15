Share:

ISLAMABAD -Two youngsters drifted away in the currents of flash flood while crossing a ‘nullah’ in the federal capital.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media wherein two youth could be seen maintaining their balance in the gushing water before both been swept away in the flash flood.

The incident took place at an amusement point of Shahdara Valley in Islamabad.

It was reported that the boys were stuck in the flash flood and they attempted to cross it, but both were drained owing to the pressure of water coming in the ‘nullah’.

Both boys belonged to Islamabad. As per sources, there were no warnings from the authorities on the flash flood.