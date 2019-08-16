Share:

SIALKOT - A man with the help of his family poisoned his wife over a domestic dispute in village Kotli Noshera-Satrah, Daska tehsil here the other day.

According to the FIR, Iqra Bibi was married to Muhammad Boota, about two and half years ago and she gave birth to a daughter Jannat Fatima nine months ago. Birth of a girl infuriated the man due to which he started quarrelling and beating her over minor issues.

On Wednesday, accused Boota severely tortured her physically and later he with help of his father Muhammad Riaz and mother Amina Bibi caught the victim Iqra Bibi and forcibly poured some poisonous pills in her throat, due to which she died on the spot. The Satrah Police have registered a case (No.266/2019) under sections 34 and 302 PPC against the accused, on the report of Muhammad Afzaal (brother of the victim). Police are investigating with no arrest, in this regard.

Meanwhile, an accused identified as Vishal Munawar shot dead his friend Awais Zafar over a monetary dispute in village Bhullar-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil here. Police have registered a case and shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

In village Bhallowali-Motra, Daska tehsil, as many as fourteen accused killed a local landlord Muhammad Akram with repeated attacks of sharp-edged knives over an old enmity. Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.