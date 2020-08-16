Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-day photography Exhibition titled “Freedom Struggle for Pakistan” organised by Directorate of Electronic and Media Publication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday concluded here at local hotel.

Around 100 historical portraits and rare photographs on the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition was aimed to pay homage to our founding fathers and those who sacrificed everything in creating Pakistan.

Like every year, this year also the DEMP, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised this exhibition to revive the spirit of Independence of 1947 among the people of Pakistan. A book stall was also part of the exhibition.

An exhibition officer DEMP said that a large number of people visited the exhibition particularly youth and students.

The visitors took keen interest in the displays at exhibition.

Director General DEMP Imrana Wazir said that Directorate has a large collection of rare photographs, painting and sketches depicting the freedom struggle of Pakistan.

She said that Independence Day was most important occasion for the people of Pakistan, adding that DEMP historic photographs covered all the aspects of freedom struggle which eventually led to establishment of Pakistan.