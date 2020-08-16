Share:

As many as 52 chess players holding key position in local and international game of chess are participating in the First Chitral Open Chess Tournament being held in Chitral.

The tournament is jointly organized by Chitral Chess Club and Sawabi Chess Club. MNA Chitral Mualana Abdul Akbar Chitrali was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the tourney, which was presided over by the deputy commissioner of Chitral.

The king’s game will comprise nine rounds under Swiss system. Four rounds were completed on the first day. Sardar Gohar said the champion will be announced after the final round will be finished.

District Sports Officer Akhwanzada Abdul Rehmat said that the district sports office will continue to promote all such sports which could protect youth from drugs and engage them in positive activities. One of the local participants of the game, Azeemuddin said that he had been playing chess for the last 55 years. He said not just he was keen of playing chess but his wife, sons and daughters were also fond of the king’s game and they play Chess games jointly at their home.

He said Chitral possessed immense potential, however the game was not supported by the government. He said they had rented a room in Chitral, where they play chess.

One of the participants of the tournament is an 82-year-old man from Punjab. He said he came to Chitral so that he could attract youth of the local area towards the king’s game and to encourage them morally.