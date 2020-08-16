Share:

Rawalpindi - The police on Saturday nabbed six gamblers and recovered money and other valuable items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, Pirwadhai police team conducted a raid at a gambling den and arrested six gamblers namely Muhammad Ameen, Zubair Ahmed, Basharat Mehmood, Muhammad Kashif, Qaiser Shehzad, Muhammad Farhan and recovered bet money amounting to Rs17,500, five mobile phones, and other valuable items from their possession, he said.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under the gambling act.

Meanwhile, police here on Saturday raided a brothel and arrested 11 persons who were allegedly involved in immoral activities, a police spokesman informed.

On a tip-off, Banni police raided at a house and arrested 11 accused involved in prostitution.

The police also recovered liquor and charas from them.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.