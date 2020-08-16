Share:

ISLAMABAD - They were recently accused of flouting lockdown rules to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. But Amir Khan and his wife FaryalMakhdoom didn’t seem to have a care in the world as they enjoyed a night at the Menagerie bar and restaurant in Manchester. The boxer, 33, cut a casual figure as he arrived at the eatery with his glamorous wife, 29, who opted for funky grey flared trousers. Amir showcased his standout sense of style in an eye-catching tiger t-shirt and ripped jeans as he and Faryal headed to the eatery for the evening. The former I’m A Celebrity star proudly posed with his gorgeous wife, who was sporting a fitted black jumper along with her grey trousers with a black tie-dye print. It comes after Amir broke the imposed lockdown restrictions in Manchester to celebrate Eid with his family and friends in his back garden.