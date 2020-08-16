Share:

ISLAMABAD - Talented actress and model Anoushay Abbasi is all set to appear in the latest rom-com ‘Prem Gali’ alongside Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro. The highly anticipated drama is slated to go on-air on ARY Digital from 17th August. Directed by Aangan director Qasim Ali Mureed and penned by Faiza Iftikhar of Ranjha Ranjha Kardi fame, ‘Prem Gali’ follows a modern-day love story set in a bustling gali where people live, laugh, and fight like a family. Anoushay Abbasi will be seen as ‘Fari’ – the life of this gali who is running a salon and is loved by everyone. The first set of teasers reveal a happy story filled with love and energy – though the drama is also meant to shed light on some critical social issues with this light-hearted comedy.