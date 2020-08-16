Share:

MULTAN - District administration organised a special meeting to review arrangements for Muharram ul Haram processions and majalis on Saturday. DC Aamir Khattak chaired the meeting and it was attended by leaders of licensed holders including Shafqat Husnain, Mazeen Abbas, Asghar Naqvi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Sajjad Bukhari and Saqleen Mashadi. Officers from different federal and provincial departments were also present in the meeting. It was decided that repair work at routes of the processions would be organised. Recently, tender process was completed. MWMC will ensure cleanliness along the routes.

Similarly, lights at routes will be kept functional. Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) will respond quickly and a mechanism was evolved in the meeting. DC Aamir Khattak directed officials to maintain focus on sewerage system especially at Dehli gate, Pak gate, Sotriwat. For smooth supply of water, WASA, PHA, MDA and Waste Management Company will work with coordination. A control room will be established at DC Office to monitor arrangements at routes. The DC urged upon “Azzadar” to ensure implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

Labour dept starts tree plantation drive

Following the directions of Punjab government, labour department on Saturday started tree plantation drive at factories and industrial departments. Director Labour Multan and DG Khan divisions Rana Jamshaid Farooq formally inaugurated the drive by planting saplings in industrial area. The tree plantation will be started on large scale at Khanewal office lawn, labour colony Mian Channu and Labour complex in next three days. Speaking on this occasion, Rana Jamshaid said that tree plantation was better source to culminate environmental pollution.

The directions were also issued to labour departments of both divisions to make the tree plantation drive successful.

Director Labour said the caring of saplings after tree plantation would also be ensured.