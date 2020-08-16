Share:

LAHORE - Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed exploring new avenues for resource generation for funding development projects in the city.

Chairing a meeting for achieving revenue targets set in the new budget of LDA on Saturday, the DG urged the heads of various wings of LDA for chalking out action plans for enhancing revenue collection within three days. He directed for widely advertising the auction of plots for attracting maximum number of bidders for getting handsome offers for LDA owned plots and properties for this purpose.

He underlined the need for publicising Prime Minister’s package for construction industry and persuading the interested buyers for taking advantage of the deadline of December 31st for buying properties with reduced taxes and other incentives. He asked the directors for mining data of plots in their relevant schemes especially with regard to extension in building period, issuance of completion certificates of plots, change in land use, payment of commercialization fee and other sources of income and put forward practical proposals for increasing income of LDA.

Additional Director General (Housing) Kanwar Ijaz Khaleq Razzaqi, Additional Director General (Urban Planning )Rana Tikka Khan, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Acuter Zaidi, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood, Director Finance Muhammad Acuter and other directors concerned attended the meeting.