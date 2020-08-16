Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz Al-Hassan Chohan on Saturday inaugurated exhibition titled ‘Black Day’ arranged by Lahore Arts Council (LAC) to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. He praised Alhamra’s efforts and the work of the artists on display. Speaking on the occasion, Saman Rai, Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, said that the artists have highlighted Indian atrocities through their works. She said Alhamra was becoming voice of Kashmiris and LAC was highlighting Kashmiri culture all over the world. The exhibition depicts the struggle of Kashmiris, she added. The minister also led a walk participated by government officials and artists. The participants of the walk chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zinda Bad,” Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan