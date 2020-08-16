Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited different areas of provincial metropolis without protocol.

He reprimanded Managing Director Lahore Waste Management for poor sanitation arrangements in some areas of the city.

He inspected civic facilities and sanitation arrangements on The Mall, Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Circular Road, Bhati Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Garden Town and other areas of the city.

He directed the management of LWMC to improve the sanitation arrangements and lift heaps of garbage from roads.

He directed MD LWMC to personally monitor operation and submit report.

He directed starting a special cleaning campaign in the city.