RAHIM YAR KHAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad on Saturday inaugurated anti-polio drive at THQ hospital Liaqatpur by administering vaccine to children less than five years of age. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that hundred percent coverage would be ensured and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He said that 64 polio cases were reported from various parts of the country while a total of 5 cases were reported from Rajanpur, DG Khan, Gotki and Kashmore. He urged the health department and other related departments to work diligently in eradicating polio virus. Briefing on the occasion, health department officials said that 955,536 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the district and for this purpose 2,350 mobile teams and 238 fixed teams had been constituted.