MIRPURKHAS - DIG Mirpurkhas Range Zulfikar Ali Larak has said that foolproof security arrangements will be made in the division to ensure that the holy month of Muharram passes off peacefully. He was speaking at a meeting of police officers, members of the peace committee and religious scholars held here at his office on Saturday.

The meeting, which was held to review the security arrangements being made in the division for the holy month of Muharram, was attended by senior police officers from across the division.

In the meeting not only the security steps were discussed threadbare, but suggestions were also sought from the participants to ensure peace and harmony during the month. The DIG conveyed to participants of the meeting that they would have to comply with the SOPs devised by the government in view of the coronavirus. He also assured them that police would cooperate with them in maintain peace during Muharram.

One killed, five others seriously wounded in

collision between 2 cars

A man was killed while five others, including two women, were seriously injured when two speeding cars collided with each other head-on here on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road near Muhammad Medical College on Saturday evening. Reports say that as a result of collision, one person belonging to Karachi named Sanaullah died on the spot, while five others seated in another car, and belonging to Tando Jan Muhammad were seriously wounded. Those injured were identified as Mir Zaman Kaim Khan, Riasat Kaim Khani, Nusrat, Gulnaz and Sajid.

They were rushed to the Civil Hospital where they were admitted in surgical ward. The body of the deceased, which was also brought to Civil Hospital’s mortuary, was later handed over to his family after the completion of legal formalities.

Aged man killed after

being hit by vehicle

Besides that, an unidentified aged man was killed in Digri after being knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Saturday.

His body was shifted to taluka hospital, Digri for identification. However, his identity could not be established till the filing of this news.