Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police (Operations Wing) has issued on Saturday, its performance report comprising first seven months of this year regarding its action against violations of Kite Flying Act in the city.

Lahore Police arrested as many as 9,536 accused and 9,272 FIRs were registered against them during the first seven months of this year.

Police recovered 99 thousand and 581 kites, 1,856 pellets, 5,673 merchandise, 2,346 strings from kite makers and flyers during the crackdown.

City Division arrested 2,143 accused, whereas Cantt Division arrested 2,394, Civil Lines Division 1,047, Sadder Division 1,076, Iqbal Town 1,395 and Modal Town Division arrested 1,481 accused.

This was disclosed by DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan while issuing directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas at any cost.

He directed all the police officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers.

Ashfaq Khan said that drone technology has also been used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Parents should play their vital role to discourage their children to involve in this dangerous activity of kite flying. Ashfaq Khan further said that strict departmental action will also be taken against the officers for failure in implementation of Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite and strings manufacturers as well as sellers.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that we have also extended cooperation with district administration for crackdown on kite making factories.