Five day anti–polio vaccination drive will kick off in twenty five districts of Balochistan from Monday.

This was informed by Coordinator Emergency Operation Center Balochistan during interaction with media persons in Quetta on Sunday.

He said that around two point one million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Center said for this purpose, more than eight thousand mobile teams have been constituted.