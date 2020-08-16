Share:

SIALKOT - Five villages of Sambrial tehsil were inundated due to overflow of seasonal Nullah Aik near Bhopalwala, on Saturday. According to officials of the Irrigation department, the floodwater also breached the protective dyke near village Chodo Chak. Sambrial tehsil’s five villages were inundated while the standing crops on hundreds of acres of land were also inundated and badly damaged due to the floodwater. Officials added that the repairing work of the breached dyke would be started after the receding of floodwater.

Minister launches polio vaccination campaign

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq launched the polio vaccination campaign by administrating anti-polio drops to children in district Sialkot on Saturday. Sialkot DC Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir and senior officials of Sialkot Health Department also attended the ceremony. As many as 670,203 children under five years of age would be given the anti-polio vaccine during the three-day campaign in the district.

The DC said the campaign would end on Aug 18, 2020. He also reviewed arrangements made by the Sialkot Health Department for the campaign.