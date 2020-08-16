Share:

FAISALABAD - Four persons were killed, while three others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near Rajana Interchange on Saturday. Rescue 1122 spokesperson said a speeding car hit a truck due to careless driving near Rajana Interchange, Sammundri Motorway.

Four persons including 68-year-old Shakir Hussain, son of Baqir Hussain, his son 32-year-old Ahsan, 50-year-old Fakhira, wife of Fatir, and 15-year-old Murtaza son of Nasir received serious injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, ambulance of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted three persons including Tauqeer, son of Nasir, Masooma, daughter of Nasir, and Artifa, daughter of Nasir, to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri. Condition of two was stated to be critical.