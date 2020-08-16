Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari on Saturday said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the development of the country and welfare of its people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government had put the country on the path of development as the prime minister was making efforts for resolving the big issues of the country.

She said people were totally fed up from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) ways of politics and they were well aware about the corruption of both the parties’ leadership.

The people had elected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because it had honest leadership and never involved in any corruption case, she added.

She said PML-N was divided in two parts, one was led by Maryam Nawaz and the other by her uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

The government had reduced the current fiscal deficit which it inherited and also decreased inflation by adopting prudent policies.

The people had great confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership as he had full capabilities to run the country’s affairs smoothly, she said, adding the prime minister was the hope of the people.

She said the national economy was improving day by day due to hectic efforts of the prime minister and his economic team and international institutions were acknowledging it.

Replying to a question, she said COVID-19 had fluctuated the big economic powers of the world and Pakistan was also badly effected due to the pandemic.

She said the government contained the coronavirus successfully and its smart lockdown policy was being acknowledged at national and international levels.