Poverty and inflation are on the rise in Pakistan. Both are the result of our policies. Poverty is the direct result of the existing social and economic system.

Moreover, poverty deprives people of getting the required nutrition, hygienic living conditions, quality education, and adequate healthcare. Poverty forces people to concentrate just on getting bread and butter. When high inflation joins hands with poverty, the situation becomes unbearable. Life becomes more miserable and painful. Underprivileged sections of society are now living under extreme poverty which continues to grow. Government policies have been unable to tackle the issue. The government should recognise that its neoliberal economic policies and IMF-imposed conditions have so far failed to improve the situation for the poor masses. The ruling party must revaluate its economic policies with a focus on poverty alleviation.

SARFRAZ SOOMRO,

Shikarpur.