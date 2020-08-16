Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam Ul Haq has urged the Pakistani batsman to play with an aggressive mindset if they want to counter the English bowling attack. Pakistan huffed and puffed their way to 9-223 thanks to crucial knocks from Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, who helped them recover from the precarious position of 5-126 on the opening day. Most of the Pakistani batsmen were either caught in slips or to the wicketkeeper and Inzamam reckoned that it is because of their defensive mindset. “Pakistan batsmen were scared of playing their shots. If you look at most of their dismissals, their bat was behind their leg. When you meet the ball, your bat should be ahead of your leg. You are getting caught at slips because you are employing a defensive approach,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel. Rain and bad light have caused a significant number of stoppages in the match during the first two days and much of the same is expected to be the norm on the remaining three days but Inzamam feels that if Pakistan does not play aggressive cricket, then they will once. “I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, in order to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test,” he added.