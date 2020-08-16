Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kanye West made a subtle dig to his and wife Kim Kardashian’s feud with Taylor Swift during another rambling Twitter ran. The rapper, 43, took to his social media to share an array of snaps and concept designs from his upcoming fashion ranges, as well as share his thoughts on a variety of topics with seemingly no correlation to one another.In one such post, Kanye shared a picture of a snake at his Wyoming ranch before writing: ‘Not gonna use a snake emoji because you know why... I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis’. During their feud Kanye’s wife Kim had called Taylor a ‘snake’ when the Lover singer claimed she had ‘no idea’ Kanye would call her a ‘b****’ in his song Famous, which was released in 2016. Kim shared a clip at the time which showed Kanye consulting Taylor about whether he could use the line ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex’, suggesting Taylor had lied about being forewarned about the song.