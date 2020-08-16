Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi Police has decided to conduct electronic monitoring of the accused and has prepared a proposal regarding e-tagging.

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon while preparing suggestions regarding e-tagging for electronic monitoring of the arrested accused said that the purpose of e-tagging was to keep an eye on the accused in a modern way.

He said that electronic chip would be installed on street criminals and women accused. Drug dealers and convicts sentenced to six months will also be electronically tracked with this chip.

The Karachi police chief said that electronic devices would also be installed on the accused released on bail. The purpose of electronic monitoring would be to prevent repeated arrest of the accused.

The process will begin immediately after the approval of the Sindh government. The decision was made after other incidents, including rising street crime.