LAHORE - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the Indian Independence Day, on Saturday, as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day was marked with a complete shutdown in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir call for which was given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The Kashmiris across the world held anti-India demonstrations in front of Indian embassies to draw the world attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

The veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, in a message referring to India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir said that a nation that resorts to usurpation and deprives others of their freedoms, loses every right to celebrate its freedom.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had no moral right to observe its Independence Day as it had held the people and land of Jammu and Kashmir illegally for the last 73 years through military might.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities continue to impose strict restrictions across the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, protest rallies and demonstrations were held to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris birth right to self-determination.

In Muzaffarabad, main protest rally organized by different Hurriyat organizations was taken out from the Alamdar Chowk.

People including representatives of political, social and religious organizations, lawyers, traders, civil servants, Kashmiri refugees, students and all walks of life participated in the black day’s processions and rallies. Various political, religious, social and human rights organizations held anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstrations in various other parts of Azad Kashmir including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber districts.