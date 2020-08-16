Share:

A total of 99 people, including women and children, illegally travelling to Iran were arrested in Quetta’s Kharan district on Sunday, according to the police.

They were caught at the Frontier Corps check post in the district which is located near the Pak-Iran border. The officers found the people stuffed inside a truck.

Kharan Deputy Commissioner Salam Achakzai said that these people hailed from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “They paid huge amounts of money in return for being illegally transported to Iran, Europe and Turkey.”

In the last one week, 287 people have been arrested while they were trying to illegally leave the country from Kharan.