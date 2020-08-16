Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday carried out anti-encroachment operation in Johar Town and cleared its M-Block from the encroachers. The staff of Estate Management Wing removed encroachment materials from empty plots of the M-Block and demolished solid encroachments and huts. In line with the special directives of the Director General, the authorities concerned were conducting anti-encroachment operations across the city to retrieve every inch of state land from land grabbers and encroachers.