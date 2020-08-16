Share:

It is sad to mention that Pakistan is among those countries where mental illnesses are quite common and a burning issue. And now it’s really important to destigmatize mental illness in any form. Peoples of our society need to accept the reality that nothing is more terrifying than battling with your own mind, emotions every single day and the people struggle with the illness are not out of the ordinary.

Let us talk about depression, one of the most widespread illnesses across all age demographics. It is a serious mental illness that affects a person’s ability to perform at home or work. Depression can be caused by a variety of factors, but stressful and unhealthy lifestyles are a major reason.

We need to raise awareness regarding the issue so that people understand that they should not feel embarrassed if they have been battling with mental illness.

The only way we can help those people who are fighting every single day is to start with ourselves. Educate yourself on these issues and motivate people to discuss it openly if they are suffering from a mental illness. We should also be kind and patient with people who are suffering from it in order to help them fight the illness. It is about time that mental health is taken as seriously just like other issues.

NIDA NAWAZ,

Lahore.