ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan single-handedly changed the narrative on Kashmir issue with his statements as the Foreign Office did not take up the matter properly.

She said this while addressing an event held here of Youth Forum for Kashmir on creative and high-quality artwork on Kashmir during lockdown “Kashmir Though Art.”

The minister said that PM Imran Khan gave statements and wrote tweets on Kashmir issue and single-handedly changed the narrative on Kashmir.

She said that had the Foreign Office and other related departments taken up the Kashmir issue seriously, the situation would have been different today and the world would have taken notice of it despite any global politics.

Referring to the Foreign Office and related departments, she maintained “but we are afraid and are not moving and not making any efforts in the UN Human Rights Council to form an investigation commission on UN Kashmir reports on human rights violations.”

Dr Shireen Mazari highlighted the need to introduce diversity and richness of culture into Kashmiri activism as an intrinsic part of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

She said that they need to promote “Culture of Resistance” and identify new tools of diplomacy. She further highlighted that PM Imran Khan developed an effective narrative for the Kashmir cause at international level and they must take it forward.

She also said that the culture of Kashmir is rich. We must promote Kashmir cause through its music, films and art”.

The speakers highlighted that art is the best way to unveil the Indian atrocities during the lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

First prize was won by Faiza Ghani, second prize by Saadia Umer Khyam and third prize by Zain ul Abadin in the competition. More than 100 paintings received from all over the country showed the high-quality artwork. These paintings depicted the lockdown situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.