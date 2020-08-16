Share:

KHAIRPUR - Mian Bux Shahani, principal accused in the murder case of Gull Sher Jamro, was killed after he was attacked by fellow prisoners in the lockup of Ranipur police station on Saturday. Deceased Shahani was arrested in connection with the murder of Gulsher Jamro, who was shot dead on the National Highway near Ranipur few days ago.

Shahani, who was seriously injured in the attack, was later shifted to Gambat Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Talking to newsmen, Sain Bux Shahani, brother of the deceased, alleged that he had requested the Ranipur SHO several times to tighten the security, but he did not bother at all. “Therefore, Mian bux was killed due to the negligence of police,” he alleged.

He further said that despite the fact that Mian Bux was critically injured in the attack and was crying for help, but he was shifted to the hospital after the delay of many hours. He appealed to the authorities to take action against Ranipur police and register case against the SHO and people of Jamro community as well; otherwise he and other members of his community will strongly protest against police.

Meanwhile, according to the postmortem report, doctors have confirmed that two bullets were found from the body of the deceased.

SSP Khairpur Amir Saud Magsi, taking serious notice of the incident, has suspended SHO PS Ranipur Ghulam Akber Almani, head muharar, naib muharar and cops and directed SP Anwer Bugti to probe the matter and submit report to him within three days.