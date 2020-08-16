Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the concerned officials to improve sanitation system in the province besides removing piles of garbage.

He ordered that garbage lying on streets and roads should be disposed of on an emergency basis and that the municipal commissioner along with Solid Waste Department officials should monitor the entire process.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while ordering the officials to keep him posted about the cleanliness drive on a daily basis, said that the local government office-bearers should fulfill their responsibilities.

He said that he would pay a surprise visit to the different areas to review the sanitation situation and that the Solid Waste Department should try to further improve its performance.

The provincial minister warned the concerned officials of stern action in case they were found to be negligent.