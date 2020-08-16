Share:

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan’s President Arif Usmani has said his bank will provide all possible support for the uplift of the general public including provision of very soft loan to make them able to easily own residence under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. The PM Housing initiative was very revolutionary programme as it would improve the living standard of the common man and to generate big economic activity in the country. The construction industry has great potential to grow and more than 40 other industries directly linked to it, he said while speaking at a ceremony held here at NBP Head Office to mark 73rd independence day of Pakistan. He said PM Housing Programme would help revive the economy affected by COVID-19, which had posed serious economic challenges to many countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the progress in this housing programme and was regularly getting feedback from the concerned organizations /agencies including NBP. NBP President said this premier government commercial bank had recently gone through various policy, structural and technology upgrades which would start yielding within six months.