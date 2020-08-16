Share:

LAHORE - The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab reached 95,203 after registration of 210 new cases, but no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours in the province. According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD) on Saturday,total recorded deaths in the province were 2,180 altogether till the filing of this report. The P&SHD confirmed that 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 5 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 6 in Attock,15 in Gujranwala,23 in Sialkot,4 in Gujrat,10 in Mandi Bahauddin,16 in Multan,4 in Vehari, 4 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh,12 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab,2 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Lodharan, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur,1 in Sahiwal, 7 in Okara and 2 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news. The Punjab Health department conducted 816,126 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 86,424 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. Health department reiterated its appeal to the masses to adopt SOPs for their protection and use face masks. People must wash their hands with soap several times a day and contact 1033 immediately in case of symptoms of coronavirus, Health department said.