LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that polio-free province is the government’s mission and there is a dire need to carry out collective efforts for the success of anti-polio campaign.

Concerned departments and agencies will have to give results by strengthening and improving their liaison.

He said that there was no room for negligence in the anti-polio campaign. He said that full security would be provided to the polio workers.

He said that Punjab government is utilizing all resources for ensuring the safe and healthy future to the children. He further maintained that Punjab government is running a comprehensive awareness campaign to strengthen polio eradication efforts.

Continuation of effective measures for rooting out polio from the society is the collective responsibility of society, he added. Usman Buzdar also appealed parents to be part of the government’s efforts to eradicate polio. He said that protecting the children from polio is a national responsibility.

Every Pakistani standing beside oppressed Kashmiris: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said people of Held Kashmir were protesting on Indian Independence Day.

He said that every Pakistani is standing beside oppressed Kashmiris. He reiterated Pakistan and Kashmir are bonded in a relationship which is unbreakable and the Pakistani nation.

He said that so called claimant of biggest democracy of the world, India has blatantly violated all democratic norms in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that India has narrowed the scope of life on the Kashmiri people. Pakistan was standing beside its Kashmiri brethren and will continue to do so in future as well.

Modi regime has usurped the rights of Kashmiris and dig a pit of self-destruction. Modi Sarkar will be held accountable for its atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiri people and the international community must raise its voice, he concluded.

Expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident on motorway near Sumundri.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members of deceased and directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He also sought report form administration about the accident.