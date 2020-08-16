Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was killed while three others suffered bullet injuries in a marriage ceremony at Allama Iqbal Colony when a drunk guest opened indiscriminate firing with an automatic rifle apparently after a minor feud with some other guests on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Malik Manzar, a friend of groom Amir, who also sustained bullet injuries in intense firing. The dead and maimed persons were moved to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital by the Rescue 1122 for post-mortem and cure, they said. Police held an accused Yasir in connection with firing case.

A heavy contingent of police, headed by SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, also rushed to the crime scene, collected evidence and recorded the statements of eye-witnesses.

According to details, the marriage ceremony of Amir was taking place at Allama Iqbal Colony, the limits of Police Station (PS) Race Course, with scores of guests including Ahsan in attendance. It was Mehndi function when Ahsan, who was fully drunk, exchanges some harsh words with other guests. The dispute was resolved by the elders. However, Ahsan went to Sadiqabad from where he took a rifle and came back to the marriage ceremony along with his friends to take revenge from his opponents. As Ahsan, Raja and others entered the house, he opened indiscriminate firing on opponents that left a man dead and three others including the groom Amir injured critically. The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing crime.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran along with SHO PS Race Course reached at the crime scene and collected evidences besides shifting the victims to DHQ with help of Rescue 1122.

SI Sajjad Ul Hassan, a spokesman to CPO, told media that police have registered a murder case and also held Yasir, an accused nominated in the case. He said raids are being carried out to nab the other fleeing accused. He said the incident took place due to a brawl during Mehndi function of Amir. He said police have also included Amir in the murder case investigation.

On the other hand, a team of PS Civil Lines have arrested a man involved in murder of his sister. The accused has been identified as Adnan Kiani.

Earlier, police registered a murder case against Adnan Kiani on complaint of his brother in law Shehzad. The reason behind the murder was domestic dispute, according to a police spokesman.