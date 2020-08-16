Share:

SUKKUR - More than 70 members of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM-Bashir), Jeay Sindh Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Students Federation (JSSF), Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) and Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) announced quitting their parties and joining the mainstream politics here on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, the workers announced they were distancing themselves from politics of nationalism and would now join mainstream parties to work for Pakistan.

JSQM Khairpur district President Liauqat Ali, son of Naimat Ali Chana, Zahid Hussain, Ayaz Junejo, Shaman Jagirani, Mazhar Lashari, Dodo Mumdani, Manzoor Dharejo, Nabi Bux, Nazeer Shaikh, Barkat Samo, Naeem Ansari, Amjad Gopang, Mansoor Ansari, Nadir Gopang and scores of other party activists announced their decision at the presser.

All those workers who left today were active in Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki districts.

There was no scope for nationalist parties/groups and nationalist politics in Sindh under the given situation, they said.

Some other JSQM and Jeay Sindh Tehreek activists were of the view that their respective leaderships had failed to protect the interests of the province and guide them as what to do in the prevailing circumstances.

On the occasion, they also chanted the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Kashmir bange ga Pakistan and Pak Army Zindabad.