LAHORE - Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad al Maliki met with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor House here on Saturday.

Governor Punjab said that Saudi-Pak relation is strong like a mountain.

According to details, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad al Maliki called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor House.

Matters regarding bilateral ties came under discussion during this meeting. Governor Punjab said that Saudia Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that 22 crore Pakistanis take pride in strong and good bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia.

People of both countries share a cordial relation with one another. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pak-Saudi relations are stronger than earlier.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia always move forward shoulder-to-shoulder.

People of both countries also share a relation of brotherhood with one another.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has played a commendable role in the progress and development of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s relation with Saudi Arabia is getting stronger with time and both countries will always stand by each other on every front, he added.

Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad al Maliki said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are like two brothers.

We have always considered Pakistan as our own home and we will continue to support Pakistan in progress and development. We have never left Pakistan alone in past, and we will always stand by it in the future, he said.