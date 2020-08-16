Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said Pakistan was on the path to achieve economic prosperity and rise as a developed nation.

Speaking at the oath taking ceremony of a welfare organisation, he said as compared to other countries, Pakistan overcame the issue of coronavirus pretty well. He said every citizen was an asset of the country and he should come forward and contribute for the progress of the nation. He appreciated that many welfare organisations were working in Pakistan for the wellbeing of children. He said commitment and sincerity was needed to undertake steps for progress of special children. He recalled he joined Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) in 1996 and remained with Prime Minister Imran Khan for more than two decades because of his commitment and focus on his goal. He said laws made by the PTI government were protecting the rights of under privileged sections of the society. He thanked Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan for his initiatives to work for welfare of special and orphan children.

Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed shed light on the work done by his foundation. Zala Qaiser, daughter of Speaker National Assembly, who was nominated as the ambassador of Khubaib Foundation vowed to work for the cause of special children.