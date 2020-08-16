Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Saturday organised a discussion programme “Tehreek-e-Azadi and Balochi Adab” in connection with the weekly Independence Day celebrations.

Ghani Parwaz presided over the programme. Dr. Ghulam Qasim Mujahid Baloch was the guest of honour. Dr. Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, PAL presented an introductory note. Zia-ur-Rehman Baloch moderated the discussion.

Ghani said that a lot has been written in Balochi literature since the independence movement and the establishment of Pakistan. The second phase of Tehreek-e-Pakistan is the stabilisation of Pakistan under which complete unity, consensus, equality and justice are achieved.

Chairman PAL said that Baloch writers fearlessly created a literature of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, which awakened the spirit of freedom in the Baloch people. Liberal leaders encouraged these writers and poets.

Dr. Ghulam Qasim Mujahid Baloch said that today we are breathing in the open air. In this freedom movement, along with the zealous Baloch people, our writers also worked hard.

The Baloch writers played a vital role in bringing awareness and freed in Balochistan. Zeenat Sana said that women writers have also played an important role in uniting the Baloch people in the independence movement.

Panah Baloch said that Baloch poets played an important role in the independence movement and created a common spirit in the hearts of the people.