ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari on Saturday said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the development of the country and welfare of its people. Talking to a private news channel, she said the government had put the country on the path of development as the prime minister was making efforts for resolving the big issues of the country. She said people were totally fed up with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) ways of politics and they were well aware about the corruption done by both the parties’ leadership. She said that the people had elected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because it had honest leadership that never got involved in any corruption case. She said PML-N was divided in two factions, one was being led by Maryam and the other by her uncle. She said that the government had reduced the current fiscal deficit which it inherited and also decreased inflation by adopting prudent policies.The people had confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership as he had full capabilities to run country’s affairs smoothly, she said, adding that the prime minister was the hope of people of Pakistan.

She said the national economy was improving day by day due to relentless efforts of the prime minister and his economic team and international institutions were also acknowledging the fact. To a question, she said COVID-19 had caused tremors to the big economic powers of the world and Pakistan was also badly affected due to the pandemic. She said the government contained the coronavirus successfully and its smart lockdown policy was being acknowledged at national and international levels.