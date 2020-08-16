Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on August 17 (Monday) at its Lahore office.

The NAB also sent Hanif Abbasi a questionnaire comprising 20 queries. He has been summoned in a case relating to the corruption in Sports Board Punjab.

The NAB has launched an investigation into allegations of corruption against Hanif Abbasi and Zulfiqar Ghuman in Punjab Sports Board (PSB).

The NAB questionnaire asked Hanif Abbasi about his meeting with then Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on January 4, 2017 and what was the purpose of setting up a Project Management Unit in the PSB. The NAB asked why he put pressure on Punjab CM and other board members to form the PMU.

The NAB asked about the competent authority of PMU and its legal status and asked as a chairman of the steering committee what powers did Hanif Abbasi had at that time.

“What was your role in the projects started under PMU and PMU did not take any action against the projects which could not be completed on time. Did you take any legal or departmental action against the incompetents of PMU or not,” NAB asked.

The NAB asked what was the placement procedure for the sports board projects and did Hanif Abbasi inquire about any project personally. Anti-graft body asked did he visit the playground before the meeting held on January 7, 2017 and did he put pressure on initiating 66 projects at once and did he point out the loss to the national exchequer to initiate 66 projects in one go.

The NAB also asked the PML-N leader why he did not review his decision when 98 out of 102 projects failed to meet the deadline in the PMU and why Hanif Abaasi chose Akram Subhan as Project Director.

The NAB asked why he gave advice on those posts which were cancelled earlier.

The NAB warned Abbasi to comply with the anti-graft body otherwise action may be taken as per law.