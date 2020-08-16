Share:

Rawalpindi - During a special crackdown, police held scores of violators across the district on charges of resorting to aerial firing, setting off fireworks and showing stunts on motorcycles and vehicles while celebrating Pakistan Independence Day, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Police also recovered huge cache of illegal arms and ammunitions, fireworks and impounded cars and motorcycles in different police stations, he said.

The crackdown was launched against violators following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said. Separate cases have also been registered against the violators.

According to him, the police, during a drive, have arrested 37 dealers and users of fireworks from various parts of district. He said 26 cases were registered against the accused from the possession of whom police also recovered huge quantity of fireworks.

Similarly, police also took stern action against the holders of illegal arms and arrested some 36 accused. Police also recovered 28 pistols of 30 bore, a 9mm pistol and rifles of different bores from the accused, he mentioned.

He added the City Traffic Police (CTP) wardens, on directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar, also took strict action against those found involved in one wheeling and showing stunts on cars on August 13 and 14. As many as 29 one wheelers were arrested and 20 motorcycles were impounded by the police during crackdown against the violators, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran and CTO Syed Ali Akbar paid surprise visits to three police stations and checked the record of cases and interacted with the detained accused in lock ups. CPO ordered the police investigators to improve their performance.