QUETTA/ BAJAUR/ KASUR - Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Rashid Razzaq said Saturday that a five-day anti-polio drive would begin in 25 districts of Balochistan on Monday (tomorrow).

More than 2,098,000 children will be vaccinated polio during the campaign, he said. Addressing a press conference at Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan with UNICEF, WHO and N staff member, he said all preparations have been made regarding the Anti-polio campaign.

He said 8242 teams would be deployed to vaccinate children under the age of five. At least 7443 mobile teams, 742 fixed points have been deployed in 25 districts of Balochistan to ensure polio vaccination to the target population.

The campaign will be conducted in Quetta, Kila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Dukki, Harnai, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Killa Saifullah, Lasbela, Loralai, Mastung, Ziarat, Nasirabad, Sherani, Sohbatpur, Zhob, Musakhel, Surab and other districts. “Necessary steps are being taken for the campaign in 25 districts of Balochistan. The anti-polio campaign will continue till August 22,” Rashid Razzaq said.

“Security arrangement for the anti-polio campaign has been finalised as Frontier Corps Balochistan, Police and Balochistan Levies personnel are taking part in providing security to the polio staff”, Rashid Razzaq said, adding that religious scholars are also taking part to persuade the parents who normally refuse to administer polio drops on religious grounds. This is first anti-polio campaign after significant decrease in the coronavirus cases, he said adding, 16 cases of polio have been reported in Balochistan this year. Razzaq said 11 districts of Balochistan are currently affected by polio. The presence of polio virus in the environment and sewage water of Quetta, Kila Abdullah and Pishin has been proved, he informed. “Due to the virus in the environment and sewage water, there is a danger of spreading polio in Quetta, Kila Abdullah and Pishin,” he said.

Speedy dumper kills

motorbike rider

A speedy dumper crushed a motorcycle rider to death at Western Bypass area of Quetta on Saturday.

Police said the body was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital where he was declared dead. The deceased was identified as Mansoor Ahmed resident of Nushki. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Pillion riding banned

in Bajaur amid

anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Saturday imposed a ban on pillion-riding during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district.

A statement issued from the Deputy Commissioner office, said the ban will remain imposed from Saturday to August 17th. The statement said the decision to ban pillion riding was taken in the best interest of Bajaur to ensure that the ongoing five-day anti-polio campaign could be carried out peacefully. Meanwhile, the anti-polio campaign was continued for the third consecutive day without any untoward incident and no untoward incident was reported from any area. High ups of the Administration including Assistant Commissioner, Nawagai Sub Division-2, Habibullah Khan and AC Khar today visited different areas and inspected the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Anti-polio drive

opens in Kasur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali on Saturday inaugurated anti-polio drive at DHQ hospital by administering vaccine drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the drive would continue till August 17 while August 18 would be observed as follow-up day. During the drive, he said 644,660 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the district. Special security measures have been adopted for polio workers, he added.