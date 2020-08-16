Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has demanded to call meetings of standing committees on foreign affairs immediately.

Secretary General of PPP, Nayyer Bukhari has said that Pakistan relations with brotherly countries turned cold due to statements of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The PPP secretary general claimed that seperate narratives of foreign affairs and Prime Minister Imran Khan is proof of the government incompetence.

He said that his party firm on opposition and condemnation of Prime Minister of India Narendar Modi to make Kashmir part of India under its suparmacist ideology.

Nayyer Bukhari said that the PPP has been vocal and demanded in and outside the parliament to take strong position on Kashmir.

The PPP secretary general claimed that ministers statements are tantamount to sobotaging national unity on the Kashmir issue.