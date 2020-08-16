Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday extended a message of felicitations to President Moon Jae-in on the occasion of 75th National Liberation Day of the Republic of Korea. In his message, the president underlined the friendly relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea, which were based on mutual respect and close cooperation. Korean Liberation Day is celebrated annually on August 15 to Korea’s liberation from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule. He said the growing economic ties, people-to-people contacts and collaboration in a wide array of fields offered a promising future for friendship. The president expressed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Korea.