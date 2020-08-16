Share:

President, Dr Arif Alvi has urged Ulema to play their role in sensitizing the people regarding mother and child health.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema led by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman in Karachi, he also asked the Ulema to educate people about women’s inheritance rights according to the injunctions of Islam.

The delegation appreciated the role of the President and the government for creating inter-sects and inter-faith harmony and for taking Ulema on board on all matters of importance especially during COVID-19.

During the meeting, the Ulema expressed their gratitude for opening the mosques during Ramazan with Standard Operating Procedures.